The Batwoman Beef With Ruby Rose Just Keeps Getting Messier

Former PA Alexander J. Baxter, who is also the founder of Constellate Films, told Comic Book Resources (CBR) that his experience being in comic book-inspired shows — specifically, the first season of "Batwoman" — was "professional, dialed-in, and in every way fantastic" until Rose came along, from "day one" unable to perform most of her job due to injury. He said that the actress "showed up late most days, didn't have her lines memorized, and whenever she interacted with anyone below the line ... it was as though we were beneath her boots. She stormed off set, she yelled at people, and whenever she interacted with any of us production assistants, we were disregarded as the trash we picked up."

He outlined certain incidents. The crew spent a morning setting up her green room "only to have her show up, giggle, walk away and say she is good. We chalked it up to another 'Ruby is just giving orders for the sake of giving orders moment' and moved on," Baxter said. In another incident, she spilled her food while he was holding the door open for her in freezing cold weather, said "Well?" and stormed off. "That is what it felt like working beneath Ruby: cleaning up her mess. She never thanked us, she only made demands that left us all exhausted emotionally and physically," he said.

Rose made new crew members feel "uneasy and unsupported," Baxter said. "She was a dictator to work for, and having been nothing but a production assistant eager to get into the industry, she made me consider quitting," Baxter added. "I don't want to stand by and let her badmouth a company that she tried to screw over. No matter how bad your day, you have no right to be cruel. And season 1 was her reign of cruelty."

Harsh words. We can't help wondering if Rose will respond in some way — and if so, how. Stay tuned.