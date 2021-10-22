Brandon Lee's Family Shares A Strong Message After Baldwin's Prop Gun Shooting
Several members of the film industry have extended their condolences to the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer of the upcoming movie "Rush" who died after a prop gun was "discharged" by Alec Baldwin on the set. The incident also led to the injury of director Joel Souza, though he has since been released from the hospital and looks set to make a full recovery, according to Deadline.
The news of Hutchins' passing is being felt by many across the film industry. Those who worked were especially shook by the revelation, though the sentiments expressed by her former colleagues indicate that they admired her as both a filmmaker and person. Actor Joe Manganiello, who worked with her on "Archenemy," took to Twitter and described Hutchins as "incredible talent and great person," while also sending his well wishes to her family.
Elsewhere, the family of the now-deceased actors Bruce and Brandon Lee paid their respects to Hutchins on social media courtesy of a powerful statement.
Brandon Lee's family send their condolences to Halyna Hutchins
Hollywood is littered with stories of talented individuals being taken before their time, and Brandon Lee's family understands this grief more than most. As such, they were understandably upset about the Alec Baldwin prop incident and used their Twitter account to send their condolences and condemn gun deaths on film sets.
"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on "Rust," the statement read. "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."
As Grunge points out, Brandon Lee was killed by a stray bullet that was discharged from a prop gun while he was shooting "The Crow." The actor's death was avoidable, and it was made all the more upsetting by the fact he was set to marry his girlfriend, Eliza Hutton, and become a huge breakout star in Hollywood following the release of the aforementioned graphic novel adaptation.