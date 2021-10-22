Brandon Lee's Family Shares A Strong Message After Baldwin's Prop Gun Shooting

Several members of the film industry have extended their condolences to the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer of the upcoming movie "Rush" who died after a prop gun was "discharged" by Alec Baldwin on the set. The incident also led to the injury of director Joel Souza, though he has since been released from the hospital and looks set to make a full recovery, according to Deadline.

The news of Hutchins' passing is being felt by many across the film industry. Those who worked were especially shook by the revelation, though the sentiments expressed by her former colleagues indicate that they admired her as both a filmmaker and person. Actor Joe Manganiello, who worked with her on "Archenemy," took to Twitter and described Hutchins as "incredible talent and great person," while also sending his well wishes to her family.

Elsewhere, the family of the now-deceased actors Bruce and Brandon Lee paid their respects to Hutchins on social media courtesy of a powerful statement.