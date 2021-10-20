The Real Reason Daredevil, Ghost Rider, And Blade Were Kept Out Of The MCU's Movies

The world of Marvel is vast, sprawling, and features many interesting characters, some of which were already immensely popular prior to the release of "Iron Man" in 2008 — an event that kicked off the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, there are still some iconic Marvel Comics figures that have never been brought to life on the big screen in the MCU — at least, not yet.

Some of these characters include Daredevil, who was the subject of a 2003 movie from 20th Century Fox and was played by Ben Affleck; Ghost Rider, who was portrayed by Nicolas Cage in two Sony films in 2007 and 2012; and Blade, who was played by Wesley Snipes in three New Line Cinema movies and was also the subject of a short-lived television series.

Now, a new book released October 19, titled "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," offers some insight into why the previously mentioned characters have never appeared in any MCU movies to date.