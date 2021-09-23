AHS: Double Feature Episode 6 Confirms What We Suspected All Along About P-Town

Contains spoilers for "American Horror Story: Double Feature," Episode 6: "Winter Kills"

During the last few episodes of "American Horror Story: Red Tide," viewers were given an inside look into the sordid past of Provincetown and the people who keep flocking to it. But it wasn't until this week's finale of the Ryan Murphy "Double Feature" mini-series that fans finally got a true glimpse at what keeps the murderous beach locale up and running, despite all the craziness.

For five weeks, we watched as body after body turned up on the shores of P-Town without a single cop or detective making a stink about it. Main characters Harry (Finn Wittrock) and his daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) were able to go on deadly, blood-sucking feeding sprees — along with a slew of other residents — after taking the show's infamous black pills. People who take the pills and suffer from their defects lurk around P-Town like zombies, stalking and attacking anyone who comes across them. Of course, this all happens in the winter/off-season and nobody says anything. But why?

The finale of "Red Tide" — which is the first part of AHS Season 10, "Double Feature" — ultimately confirms what viewers had suspected all along.