Why AHS: Double Feature - Red Tide's Finale Has Fans Fuming

After just six episodes, the first half of "American Horror Story: Double Feature" has reached its inevitably over-the-top conclusion. The split season is a break away from the anthology series' usual full-season of scares, instead opting to explore two themes, "Red Tide" and "Death Valley."

The season received critical praise early on for evading the usual "American Horror Story" pitfalls, but the last episode of "Red Tide" pulled the metaphorical blood-soaked rug out from everyone's feet. The Chemist (Angelica Ross), Ursula Khan (Leslie Grossman), and Alma Gardner (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) blindside the black pill community in Provincetown, then take off to sell their talent-enhancing drugs in Hollywood with Baby Eli in tow. By the end of the episode, their plan to widely distribute the "special vitamin brain sauce stimulant" spirals out of control, and an outbreak of Pale People threatens to destroy the city.

Fans on the show's subreddit were in disbelief over how quickly the season shifted gears. "Someone clearly wasn't on the black pill when they wrote this episode, I'll leave it at that," one user said on a thread discussing the finale.

Why did the finale of "Red Tide" leave fans fuming?