American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 5 Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for the "American Horror Story: Double Feature" episode "Gaslight"

In last week's episode, "American Horror Story: Double Feature" took us into the past to illuminate the history of many of the main players of "Red Tide." In this week's penultimate episode, "Gaslight," we lurched forward, bringing several main character arcs to an end and setting the story up for a grand and no doubt bloody finale.

The episode begins with Doris (Lily Rabe) giving birth. It's a potentially joyous occasion that turns sour when she wakes up after leaving the hospital and finds that she's back at the house in Provincetown, where Harry (Finn Wittrock) tells her they will be remaining until she has recovered. Things go from bad to worse when Doris sees Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) feeding on the newborn baby. Although Ursula (Leslie Grossman) tries to convince Doris that it was all a bad dream, Doris knows that there is something seriously wrong.

While Alma using her little brother as a feed bag was a shock to Doris, it didn't come as a surprise to the viewers. We've seen how comfortable the girl is with killing others in exchange for creative success. And we've also heard her express how much she would like for her mother to be out of the picture. Harry has been trying to curb his daughter's vicious instincts and keep his family together, but he is rapidly losing his grip on the situation.

And speaking of people losing their grip, Karen (Sarah Paulson) is feeling hers slip away, as well. She can sense the walls closing in as she sees fewer opportunities to rebut Belle's (Frances Conroy) sadistic demands while also keeping herself safe. It doesn't help that her main ally Mickey (Macaulay Culkin) has found massive overnight success as a Hollywood screenwriter thanks to The Muse.

Here's how everything played out in "Gaslight."