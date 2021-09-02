The Ending Of American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3 Explained

The Gardner family's Provincetown getaway had already begun to seriously unravel during the first two episodes of the "Red Tide" portion of "American Horror Story: Double Feature." In the third, titled "Thirst," things go from bad to worse.

At the end of the last episode, Doris (Lily Rabe) stumbled on her daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) feasting on a rabbit while under the influence of a powerful creativity-enhancing drug with vampiric side-effects called The Muse. And she's not the only person who saw Alma's unusual snack. In the opening scene of "Thirst," Police Chief Burleson (Adina Porter) arrives to question Alma after witnesses reported seeing her disturbing behavior. The stress proves to be too much for pregnant Doris to handle and after collapsing on the stairs, she's rushed to a hospital a few towns over to recover.

With Doris away, Harry (Finn Wittrock) has a chance to confront his daughter about the very obvious fact that she stole one of his pills. She took them for the exact same reason he did. Young Alma is clearly an extremely gifted violinist but she needed an extra boost to take her from merely great to be "the greatest." Like her father, her ambitions are immense and she's willing to take the risk to see them through. However, Harry is rightly concerned that the pills will have a negative impact on his daughter and he strikes a deal with her that neither will use The Muse going forward.

Of course, that pact only lasts through the opening credits. And when new interested parties arrive in town, the tenuous web of secrecy surrounding The Muse becomes threatened.