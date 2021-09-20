Justin Lin Gets Candid About What To Expect From The Final Two Fast And Furious Movies

Using the previous films as a launching pad, Justin Lin said that the final two installments in the "Fast and Furious" saga will be the most ambitious yet. He plans to tell the story as "one chapter in two movies."

"The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct," Lin explained. "I have to say, I'm so glad — because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, 'Oh yeah, there's gonna be two more movies!' I'm like, 'Wow.' It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I'm trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we're talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That's where I sit today."

Lin was a big fan of the fight scenes and choreography in "F9," calling it his favorite in the entire saga following the movie's June release. So moviegoers should expect to see similar stunts in the final two films. Describing the challenges he faced on this project as opposed to previous ones, Lin said: "There's an ambition of what we want to do and there's also real-world issues that we're encountering. But I feel like, for me, I don't want to be greedy. I want to do what's best for the process."