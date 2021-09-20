The Flash Director Posts A Head-Scratching New Image

Andy Muschietti took to Instagram with his latest tease from the film, which shows a version of Michael Keaton's batsuit painted red, complete with a lightning bolt spray-painted over the top of the iconic bat symbol on the chest. However, eagle-eyed fans may note that this is actually a completely different version of the iconic costume seen in an earlier post from the director. The emblem itself has a flatter design, and the points of the bat logo aren't as prominent. It's also a bit higher up on the chest, allowing for a larger gap between the symbol and the plate of armor.

But why is the batsuit painted like this? Fans on Reddit have several different theories. Is this a costume that Barry's stolen for some reason and given a makeover, or is it something more sinister? In the comic book "Dark Nights: Batman – The Red Death," DC's Dark Multiverse introduced a villainous version of the Dark Knight who fused himself with Barry Allen so he could take the speedster's abilities for himself. Bruce Wayne then donned an intimidating costume — which bore a symbol combining the bat logo and Barry's unmistakable lightning bolt (via Fandom).

Since Ezra Miller's Flash will head through the multiverse in an attempt to save his mother's life, it's not impossible that he could meet a version of Bruce Wayne who did the same thing to an alternate Barry Allen. Obviously this is all just sheer speculation, and it could end up being something completely different — or even a throwaway joke that Muschietti is using just to get fans talking. Either way, "The Flash" is shaping up to be a fascinating project for comic book fans.