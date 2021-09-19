Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Evan Peters' Huge Emmys Win

Evan Peters has hit a massive career milestone with his win tonight at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. One Twitter user tweeted: "Can we all agree Evan Peters has won 2021 in regards to tv?" Yes, we certainly can. Earlier this year, Peters posed as Wanda Maximoff's brother, Pietro, in "WandaVision," which turned out to be a rather comical role as Ralph Bohner. While Marvel fans were outraged (if not a little amused) that their theories about Peters' character were bogus — and the character amounted to little more than a juvenile punchline – Peters handled the uproar excellently.

This year, Peters has also made his return in Season 10 of AHS as a struggling theater actor turned blood-sucking vampire genius. And now, he has gotten his chance in the Emmy limelight for his endearing yet dramatic performance in "Mare of Easttown." Peters stars as Colin Zabel, the new wunderkind detective in town tasked to help Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) solve a young girl's murder. As one Twitter user wrote: "Evan Peters just won an Emmy and I literally screamed!"

Even his "WandaVision" co-star Elizabeth Olsen was excited for him: "It's Elizabeth Olsen giving Evan Peters a standing ovation as he wins his first Emmy Award" one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of them at the ceremony. We're very eager to see what Peters has up his sleeve next, but after 2021 he's certainly deserved a little break.