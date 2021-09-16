The AHS: Double Feature Fan Theory That Could Change Everything In Red Tide

On September 15, the fifth episode of "American Horror Story" Season 10 premiered, titled "Gaslight." The tenth season of "American Horror Story," itself titled "Double Feature," is divided into two halves: "Red Tide" and "Death Valley." Episodes released thus far have all been a part of the "Red Tide" half of the season, so relatively little is known about "Death Valley" beyond what was announced in the lead-up to the season's premiere.

Black pills, sometimes called Muse, provide the basis for many of the horrors in "Red Tide." In short, a character named The Chemist (Angelica Ross) developed the black pills while researching a manner through which the US military could better influence its troops. The result is a pill that, when taken by creatively gifted individuals, provides boundless artistic inspiration at the cost of consuming raw blood. Non-creatives, meanwhile, turn into mindless creatures that act like a sort of zombie/vampire hybrid. In the series' present, these pills are circulating around Provincetown, Massachusetts where the story of "Red Tide" takes place.

In "Gaslight," Provincetown resident Karen takes a black pill shortly before taking her own life. Between those moments, she briefly capitalizes on the artistic boost from the pills and paints something unseen by viewers prior to her death. Some fans on Reddit think that this painting may become key in the upcoming, final episode of "Red Tide."