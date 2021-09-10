Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Confirms What We've Suspected All Along About His Matrix Resurrections Role

With "The Matrix Resurrections" heading to theaters and HBO Max later this year, it's an exciting time to be a fan of the classic franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in the sequel from director Lana Wachowski 22 years after the first film originally debuted. They're joined by a few other returning stars like Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and Lambert Wilson as the sneering Merovingian.

The explosive first trailer for the sequel recently arrived with much praise from fans online. And although it teased what to expect, it also gave us other mysteries to try and solve ahead of the film's December release date. One of the most important questions of all is how Neo and Trinity are even in the film since they seemingly die at the end of "The Matrix: Revolutions." A blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot shows Neo being worked on by machines, and he still has the eye scars from being blinded by Bane (Ian Bliss). Meanwhile, a later shot seems to show a living (?) Trinity being put back into The Matrix. Things are clearly going to get weird.

The new trailer also showed off the new actors joining the franchise for the first time, like the blue-haired Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff. Interestingly, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's role has been kept under wraps for now — but this first footage implied that he's going to be much more important to the story than many initially expected. Thankfully the "Watchmen" and "Candyman" star has finally confirmed what fans have suspected all along.