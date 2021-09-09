The First Trailer For The Matrix Resurrections Will Blow Your Mind

Many had questions over how the "The Matrix Resurrections" would justify its existence, especially given that protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) both died at the conclusion of "The Matrix Revolutions." Both are set to return in the fourth installment, though no details have been given over how their characters come back to life.

Unfortunately, one major "Matrix" star will not be back to reprise his role. Laurence Fishburne revealed he was not asked to return as Morpheus for the fourth film. In an interview with Collider, Fishburne noted that he's clueless as to why he was left out and said, "you'd have to ask [director] Lana Wachowski why because I don't have an answer for that." It's shocking that we won't see Morpheus in "The Matrix Resurrections," especially when other former stars like Jada Pinkett-Smith and Lambert Wilson are reprising their roles. New faces to the franchise that round out the cast list include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Christina Ricci. Who those actors are playing remains to be seen.

"The Matrix 4" lands in theaters on December 22. The movie will also be available to stream the same day on HBO Max, with a full run of 31 days before it's removed from the platform.