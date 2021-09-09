Small Details You Missed In The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer

The first full trailer for "The Matrix: Resurrections" — one of the most highly anticipated sequels in recent memory — has finally arrived, and fans are going absolutely wild over all of the tiny details packed into this brand new footage.

After the first film by the Wachowskis, "The Matrix," hit theaters in 1999, the sci-fi film led by Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Anne Moss became an instant sensation, spawning a franchise that included video games, anime prequels, and two sequels. Though the 2003 sequels "The Matrix: Reloaded" and "The Matrix: Revolutions" didn't fare quite as well with fans and critics, moviegoers who loved the world of "The Matrix" — a world in which humans unwittingly inhabit a virtual reality until they "free" themselves from the simulation — still wanted more.

Now, nearly two decades later, Reeves, Moss, and fellow original trilogy alum Jada Pinkett-Smith are reprising their original roles as Neo, Trinity, and Niobe, respectively, alongside newcomers to the franchise like Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and other famous faces. With original creator Lana Wachowski at the helm, fans will likely be able to expect plenty of Easter eggs and references to the original movies scattered throughout this new installment, and that begins with this new trailer. Here are some small details you probably missed in the first full trailer for "The Matrix: Resurrections."