This Is How Oscar Isaac Felt Putting On The Moon Knight Costume For The First Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is only growing larger, thanks to the array of shows heading to Disney+. So far, the live-action shows have been used to dive into complicated characters in much more detail than a blockbuster's typical runtime would allow. "WandaVision" explores Wanda Maximoff's grief and pain in a whole new way, while "Loki" looks at what it means to be the God of Mischief through the lens of time-travel and multiversal shenanigans.

But the MCU's only going to get more ambitious, as some of the next shows on Marvel's slate will introduce new costumed crusaders to the ever-growing roster of heroes in the MCU. Hailee Steinfeld will star as Kate Bishop next to Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in "Hawkeye," Iman Vellani will lead "Ms. Marvel" as Kamala Khan, and Tatiana Maslany is bringing Jennifer Walters to the screen in "She-Hulk." However, there's another project in the works which has many fans incredibly excited, and rightfully so.

Oscar Isaac's "Moon Knight" show is arguably one of the most interesting projects in Marvel's upcoming slate of shows, largely because Marc Spector is such a fascinating character, as well as the fact that Ethan Hawke is co-starring in the series as a mystery villain. Little is known about the series, but the cast and crew have been working in Budapest to bring "Moon Knight" to life. A supposedly leaked shot of the titular hero recently gave fans a look at what Spector's suit might look like (via MovieWeb), but Oscar Isaac recently explained how he felt putting on the Moon Knight costume for the first time.