This Is How Oscar Isaac Felt Putting On The Moon Knight Costume For The First Time
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is only growing larger, thanks to the array of shows heading to Disney+. So far, the live-action shows have been used to dive into complicated characters in much more detail than a blockbuster's typical runtime would allow. "WandaVision" explores Wanda Maximoff's grief and pain in a whole new way, while "Loki" looks at what it means to be the God of Mischief through the lens of time-travel and multiversal shenanigans.
But the MCU's only going to get more ambitious, as some of the next shows on Marvel's slate will introduce new costumed crusaders to the ever-growing roster of heroes in the MCU. Hailee Steinfeld will star as Kate Bishop next to Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in "Hawkeye," Iman Vellani will lead "Ms. Marvel" as Kamala Khan, and Tatiana Maslany is bringing Jennifer Walters to the screen in "She-Hulk." However, there's another project in the works which has many fans incredibly excited, and rightfully so.
Oscar Isaac's "Moon Knight" show is arguably one of the most interesting projects in Marvel's upcoming slate of shows, largely because Marc Spector is such a fascinating character, as well as the fact that Ethan Hawke is co-starring in the series as a mystery villain. Little is known about the series, but the cast and crew have been working in Budapest to bring "Moon Knight" to life. A supposedly leaked shot of the titular hero recently gave fans a look at what Spector's suit might look like (via MovieWeb), but Oscar Isaac recently explained how he felt putting on the Moon Knight costume for the first time.
Oscar Isaac says the suit is "right"
Marvel is obviously keeping details about the "Moon Knight" series under wraps, but that hasn't stopped Oscar Isaac from teasing what to expect from the superhero show. Obviously, this isn't his first time playing a comic book character, as the star appeared in "X-Men: Apocalypse" as the titular villain. Unfortunately, many audiences and critics weren't impressed with Apocalypse in the film, with Film Frenzy's Matt Brunson comparing his performance to a "grumpy uncle." Hopefully "Moon Knight" gives the star more to work with in terms of range.
Isaac previously told Total Film "we're making something that's quite different," also adding "and that doesn't follow the same ... not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do." In other words, it sounds like "Moon Knight" really leans into the weirdness of the character.
But when speaking to Screen Rant recently, the actor opened up about what it was like trying the suit on for the first time — a major moment for any superhero actor. Isaac didn't reveal much, but he said, "It felt right. It felt absolutely right." Clearly he's cautious about spoiling the series, because he also added, "That's all I could say about it right now." Fans will just have to wait for an official trailer or still before they really get to see the MCU's take on the mysterious Moon Knight.