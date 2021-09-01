Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7, And Jackass Forever Just Suffered Huge Setbacks

Stop us if you've heard this one before: three of the most hotly anticipated upcoming major studio releases have just been significantly bumped down the schedule.

Deadline is reporting that Paramount has decided to officially delay the release of "Top Gun: Maverick," "Million: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever" due to uncertainty surrounding the effect that the surging Delta variant of COVID-19 will have on the fall and winter movie season.

The two Tom Cruise starring franchise films were scheduled to release on November 19 and May 27, 2022, respectively. Now, "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-awaited sequel to the 1980s aviation action drama, is scheduled to premiere on May 27, 2022, while the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise will hit theaters on September 30, 2022.

"Jackass Forever," meanwhile, has been bumped from October 22 to February 4, 2022. As Deadline notes in their reporting, this will mean that there are no major theatrical releases from Paramount scheduled for the rest of 2021. And that is giving us major 2020 flashbacks.