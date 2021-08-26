Fans Are Losing It Over The First Look At Top Gun: Maverick

"Top Gun" came out all the way back in 1986, which means the wait for the sequel has dragged on for almost 35 years. A sequel finally was announced in 2010 (via Vulture), but for the next several years there were few new developments. As reported by Variety, "Top Gun: Maverick" finally began production in 2018, and the premiere will be on November 19, 2021 (via The Verge).

After a disappointing delay, "Top Gun: Maverick" is just months away, and excitement for the movie is reaching a fever pitch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount shared the first 13 minutes of the movie at CinemaCon on August 26, 2021. The footage starts with a pilot taking off from an aircraft carrier before cutting to Maverick (Tom Cruise) working on a fighter jet, then jumping on his motorcycle and driving off. Only convention attendees got to see the clip, so it's not yet on social media. Still, photos and descriptions of the footage are getting fans excited.

Here's what everyone's saying about the first look at "Top Gun: Maverick."