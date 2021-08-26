Fans Are Losing It Over The First Look At Top Gun: Maverick
"Top Gun" came out all the way back in 1986, which means the wait for the sequel has dragged on for almost 35 years. A sequel finally was announced in 2010 (via Vulture), but for the next several years there were few new developments. As reported by Variety, "Top Gun: Maverick" finally began production in 2018, and the premiere will be on November 19, 2021 (via The Verge).
After a disappointing delay, "Top Gun: Maverick" is just months away, and excitement for the movie is reaching a fever pitch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount shared the first 13 minutes of the movie at CinemaCon on August 26, 2021. The footage starts with a pilot taking off from an aircraft carrier before cutting to Maverick (Tom Cruise) working on a fighter jet, then jumping on his motorcycle and driving off. Only convention attendees got to see the clip, so it's not yet on social media. Still, photos and descriptions of the footage are getting fans excited.
Here's what everyone's saying about the first look at "Top Gun: Maverick."
According to fans, Top Gun: Maverick hasn't lost that lovin' feelin'
Several Twitter users who saw the footage shared their reactions online. The visuals of the clip blew some audience members away and even inspired a plane pun or two. "Top Gun: Maverick is totally going to take off," wrote Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com. "First 13 minutes were pretty stunning. WOW. Maverick needs to push a jet to Mach 10 to keep his program going... and he pushes it further than he should. Beautifully shot. Looks epic."
Others felt hyped about "Top Gun: Maverick" because of its use of familiar imagery from the first film. "The first 13 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick is sensational," @GigPatta said. "Lots of nostalgic feelings with the opening credits on an aircraft carrier and the song Danger Zone. Yup. You'll love it. I want my tickets now."
For Germain Lussier of Gizmodo, the highlight of the footage was how much it felt like the first "Top Gun." "Just saw the first reel of Top Gun: Maverick. And it's perfect. It starts exactly like the original film," he wrote. "Same text. Same font. Same music. Right into 'Danger Zone.'" For many fans, nostalgia is a key component of their excitement for the film.
So far, the reaction among those who saw the footage has been nearly universally positive. It sounds like "Top Gun: Maverick" will deliver the goods.