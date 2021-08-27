No Time To Die Is Finally Getting A Huge Debut At A Major Film Event

"No Time to Die" has become a darkly fitting name for the latest upcoming James Bond film, as it's been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the current surges of cases with the Delta variant, it appears that rising vaccination rates and other complex economic factors have led to long-delayed movies finally hitting theaters. It appears that this will soon (barring yet another delay) be the case for "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final turn as the famous super spy.

However, when and whether you can expect to see Bond (James Bond) hit theaters near you depends heavily on where you live. And it appears that if you've been dying this whole time to see "No Time to Die" as soon as possible, you're going to have to be in London.

As reported by Deadline, the James Bond film will debut at the Zurich Film Festival, which runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.