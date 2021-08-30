The AHS: Double Feature Theory That Has Fans Looking Twice At The Pale

The original poster of this hypothesis supports their theory with an abundance of evidence, including the fact that although Harry (Finn Wittrock) is attacked by one of The Pales prior to taking the pill, they leave him alone following his transformation. Moreover, while they appeared to chase after and stalk Harry's ambitious and musically-gifted daughter Alma (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) prior to her own consumption of the drug, they keep their distance from her in the graveyard at the end of Episode 2, after she's taken it and develops the requisite side effects.

Other fans agreed that the theory that these flesh phantoms can "smell talent" made sense, and as user rapzel79 posited, "The pale ones definitely know who has taken the pill and who hasn't [...] As for smelling talent, I wonder if that's a byproduct of the pill in general." This same user suggested that "Belle and Austin can smell it too," both being users of the drug, which enables them to sniff out potential talent.

Since Belle (Frances Conroy) and Austin seem to know instinctively that Harry is a formidable writer, it's possible that developing a sixth sense for sniffing out artistic abilities is one more side effect of the drug Austin dubs "The Muse."

Building on this theory, user rotten_riot suggested it may explain Chief Burelson's apathy toward their malevolence. "Maybe this is also why Adina's character says they are inoffensive," the user hypothesized, pointing out that "the city is full of either normal untalented people or talented people who took the pill, and therefore the pale ones really have no one to bother the way they did to Alma and her father". It's a theory that certainly appears to explain the creatures' inconsistent behavior toward various townspeople, and yet, there's one Provincetown resident whose presence poses some problems for the veracity of this new thesis.