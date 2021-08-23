Finn Wittrock Reveals The Biggest Influence On His AHS: Double Feature Role

"American Horror Story," the long-running FX horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is mere days away from the premiere of its tenth season. The upcoming season, titled "Double Feature," will be split into two parts — "Red Tide" and "Death Valley" — which will each have their own storylines, which is a first for "American Horror Story" in terms of their format.

While the details of "Death Valley" have been kept under wraps, we do have some information about "Red Tide," which will premiere on August 25, 2021. The trailer, which was released mid-August, revealed some insight into the plot of "Red Tide," which will focus on a young family moving to a beach town so that the father, Harry Gardener (Finn Wittrock), can better focus on his screenwriting career. As expected with "AHS," things quickly turn sinister and strange. Other cast members include many returning "AHS" players — such as Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Adina Porter and Billie Lourd — as well as some new faces, including former child star Macaulay Culkin.

The actor at the center of the plot, Wittrock, recently gave an interview about his time working on "American Horror Story: Double Feature," including which film served as the biggest inspiration for him.