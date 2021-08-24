Dylan McDermott Talks American Horror Stories And The Twisted Fate Of Dr. Ben Harmon - Exclusive Interview

If you were left scratching your head following the conclusion of the "American Horror Stories" season finale, you aren't alone. Even "American Horror Stories" actor Dylan McDermott isn't quite sure what to make of it. In the seventh and final episode of the anthology spinoff series, titled "Game Over," the plot once again centers around the infamous Murder House, which we last saw in the two-part premiere episode, "Rubber(wo)Man."

In the opening scene, it's immediately clear that "Game Over" is taking a full-blown meta approach. The story centers around a video game developer named Michelle (Mercedes Mason), who is eager to create the ultimate "American Horror Story" experience. Her harshest critic is her "American Horror Story" enthusiast son, Rory (Nicholas Bechtel), who bashes her game demo due to the nonsensical mashup of characters (such as Twisty the Clown and Bloody Face) who appear in the Murder House setting and timeline. This sets her off to seek out the actual Murder House location to soak up the setting and do some research, but during her stay, her presence is resented by the same supposedly fictional entities who occupy the house in show, including the tortured Dr. Ben Harmon, once again played by McDermott.

As if the fine line between fiction and reality wasn't already blurred enough, the episode pulls the rug from under your feet again in the final scene. Just before the end credits roll, we witness the fiery destruction of the Murder House and the supposed conclusion of Scarlett (Sierra McCormick) and Ruby's (Kaia Gerber) twisted love story. But then, the camera pulls back and reveals that Michelle is just showing Rory the finished version of her "Escape from Murder House" video game — which raises the question: Did anything we just witnessed actually happen in the main "American Horror Story" canon? Or was it all part of the game?

Immediately following the final episode's premiere on Hulu, Looper engaged in an exclusive interview with McDermott, and he (sort of) helped us decipher the episode and its mind-bending ending. He also took the time to reflect back on Murder House as well as some of his other past "American Horror Story" characters such as Johnny Morgan from "Asylum" and Bruce from "1984." And if you're curious as to whether we've seen the last of Ben Harmon, well ... read on.