Simu Liu Wants To See This Classic Comic Storyline Show Up In The MCU

In an interview with Screen Rant, Simu Liu revealed that he'd love Shang-Chi to team up with none other than Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a MCU version of an event called "Spider-Island," which involves lots of people with newfound Spider-Man powers, and the Spider-Man proper struggling with the loss of his own spider-sense. Cue Shang-Chi, who helps him to cope by teaching him a custom martial art called "Way of the Spider."

"There's this very famous story in which Shang-Chi and Spider-Man have a little team-up moment," Liu said. "I don't know if you're familiar with this, but in the comics, Spider-Man needs a little bit of help with his martial arts; he needs to brush up a little bit. And [Shang-Chi] says, 'Yeah, I'll help you, I'll develop a whole style based on your abilities' — and they call it the Way of the Spider. I'm outing myself as a huge comic book nerd. But that's something I really want to see and I really hope that Kevin [Feige] gets to see this interview so that he can potentially put it in a future movie somewhere."

It's easy to agree that the prospect of Spidey teaming up with Shang-Chi for a bunch of cool fighting scenes and training montages is pretty intriguing. Since both characters will probably be hanging around the MCU for quite some time, maybe Liu's dream will come true at some point down the line.