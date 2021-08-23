Simu Liu Wants To See This Classic Comic Storyline Show Up In The MCU
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings" hits theaters on September 3, and it sure looks like fans are in for a true Marvel Cinematic Universe martial arts epic that sees Simu Liu's titular Kung Fu master face off with his even more epic father, The Mandarin (Tony Leung). The strong reactions from critics indicate that the movie may very well turn out to be one for the ages, so Liu is definitely the man of the hour. Judging by the fact that he's not afraid to call out Disney higher-ups should he deem it necessary, he's not afraid to use his pedestal as a soapbox, either.
Since it's extremely unlikely that the movie is Shang-Chi's one and only appearance in the MCU, it's only natural that fans might already be speculating about the character's future adventures. Well, it looks like Liu himself has opinions about that, too — and there's a very specific tale that he'd love to bring to life. Here's the classic comic book storyline Simu Liu wants to show up in the MCU.
Simu Liu wants to teach martial arts to Spider-Man in the MCU version of Spider-Island
In an interview with Screen Rant, Simu Liu revealed that he'd love Shang-Chi to team up with none other than Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a MCU version of an event called "Spider-Island," which involves lots of people with newfound Spider-Man powers, and the Spider-Man proper struggling with the loss of his own spider-sense. Cue Shang-Chi, who helps him to cope by teaching him a custom martial art called "Way of the Spider."
"There's this very famous story in which Shang-Chi and Spider-Man have a little team-up moment," Liu said. "I don't know if you're familiar with this, but in the comics, Spider-Man needs a little bit of help with his martial arts; he needs to brush up a little bit. And [Shang-Chi] says, 'Yeah, I'll help you, I'll develop a whole style based on your abilities' — and they call it the Way of the Spider. I'm outing myself as a huge comic book nerd. But that's something I really want to see and I really hope that Kevin [Feige] gets to see this interview so that he can potentially put it in a future movie somewhere."
It's easy to agree that the prospect of Spidey teaming up with Shang-Chi for a bunch of cool fighting scenes and training montages is pretty intriguing. Since both characters will probably be hanging around the MCU for quite some time, maybe Liu's dream will come true at some point down the line.