Looper once named "Resurrection Day" as the "Yellowstone" episode that stands above the rest, and it's easy to stand behind that sentiment. The episode leaves an impact that's visible for the rest of the season — literally. Here, we see Malcolm (Neal McDonough) and Teal Beck's (Terry Serpico) tension with the Dutton family reach a tipping point when Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) office at Schwartz & Meyer is invaded by Beck goons. During an extremely nasty sequence, the attackers subdue Beth, kill her aide Jason (David Cleveland Brown), and beat her up badly.

The events are relentless, ruthless, and as hard to watch as they come. Beth does her deal of damage, but sustains horrible injuries. Despite it all, she keeps a brave, defiant face as only she can, even when she's nearly sexually assaulted. The torment ultimately ends when Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) intervenes by charging through gunfire, and the attackers are sent to their cathartic fate. Finally out of immediate danger and with only Rip — the man she trusts enough to show her softer side — there to see, Beth crashes. Seeing the floodgates of fear and agony open makes the sequence even harder to watch.

The show doesn't just shrug off the monumentally harsh incident, either. Beth continues to bear the nasty facial wounds from the attack for quite some time, and while this is hardly the only time she receives scarring injuries over the course of the show, it's by far the most unnerving.