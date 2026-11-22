5 Taylor Sheridan TV Show Moments That Were Extremely Hard To Watch
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault and suicide.
Taylor Sheridan's TV shows are known for their tough characters, uncompromising situations, and an approach to law that's far closer to vigilante justice than the letter of the actual law would prefer. This has given us plenty of interesting moments and exciting plot lines — and, of course, a TV drama empire vast enough that it can comfortably be mentioned in the same sentence with the likes of Shondaland and Wolf Entertainment.
While Sheridan's shows are full of hard-hitting moments, much of the drama content tends to veer toward slightly soapy. While that's not necessarily a bad thing, it's still worth noting that Sheridan shows are still fully capable of delivering true gut-punch moments that play the viewer's heartstrings like a violin, or make the fans wish they could unsee the grim events at hand. In other words, there are plenty of moments in Taylor Sheridan TV shows that are extremely hard to watch. Here are five of the most powerful ones.
Beth Dutton's brutal beating by the Beck henchmen (Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 7)
Looper once named "Resurrection Day" as the "Yellowstone" episode that stands above the rest, and it's easy to stand behind that sentiment. The episode leaves an impact that's visible for the rest of the season — literally. Here, we see Malcolm (Neal McDonough) and Teal Beck's (Terry Serpico) tension with the Dutton family reach a tipping point when Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) office at Schwartz & Meyer is invaded by Beck goons. During an extremely nasty sequence, the attackers subdue Beth, kill her aide Jason (David Cleveland Brown), and beat her up badly.
The events are relentless, ruthless, and as hard to watch as they come. Beth does her deal of damage, but sustains horrible injuries. Despite it all, she keeps a brave, defiant face as only she can, even when she's nearly sexually assaulted. The torment ultimately ends when Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) intervenes by charging through gunfire, and the attackers are sent to their cathartic fate. Finally out of immediate danger and with only Rip — the man she trusts enough to show her softer side — there to see, Beth crashes. Seeing the floodgates of fear and agony open makes the sequence even harder to watch.
The show doesn't just shrug off the monumentally harsh incident, either. Beth continues to bear the nasty facial wounds from the attack for quite some time, and while this is hardly the only time she receives scarring injuries over the course of the show, it's by far the most unnerving.
Tommy Norris getting attacked with a hammer and a nail (Landman Season 1, Episode 10)
If someone in a Taylor Sheridan show grabs a hammer and there are no fences in sight to be built, there's a very decent chance that the situation spells bad news for someone. In the "Landman" Season 1 finale, "The Crumbs of Hope," Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) finds this out the hard way when the drug cartel he's been clashing with kidnaps him. The group's leader, Jimenez (Alex Meraz), opts to go all out on the landman.
A lengthy bar basement torture scene is rarely anyone's idea of a good time, and Tommy is no exception. He has to go through some pretty grisly stuff, up to and including the cartel members hammering a nail into his leg. It's grim, it's nasty, and it's only going to get worse because it's increasingly clear that no one intends to let Tommy walk out alive.
Of course, "Landman" Season 2 exists, so eventually outside forces intervene. Jimenez's boss Gallino (Andy Garcia) arrives at the last minute, deposing Jimenez and releasing Tommy to negotiate a potentially profitable relationship. Tommy ends the season a bloody mess, having endured all sorts of things that definitely shouldn't be a part of a landman's job description, yet still able to continue his tenure as one of the most frustrating characters in "Landman."
Joe McNamara and the extraction team (Special Ops: Lioness Season 3, Episode 6)
"Special Ops: Lioness" Season 3, Episode 6 — titled "Sugar Land" — is one for the ages, but definitely not one for the faint of heart. Here, we see Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña) coolly send the treasonous Senator Olson (Joe Nemmers) to his doom and seemingly achieve a modicum of domestic not-quite-bliss-but-maybe-just-enough. But that's not all we're getting. Courtesy of the season's copious time jumps, we also spend much of "Sugar Land" dealing with one of the most difficult-to-watch sequences in the entire Taylor Sheridan back catalog.
A horrified Joe is restrained in a chair, and we slowly learn that she's been captured by an extraction team that's heavily implied to be Iranian-led. Elsewhere, a desperate attempt to locate and rescue Joe unfolds, but the scenes actually involving her are incredibly rough. Apart from the claustrophobic horrors of being taken by an enemy faction, we're treated to some extra distressing moments. Notably, Babat (Kamyar Jahan) — the leader of the extraction team — casually cuts off Joe's toe, and gives her a detailed description of precisely how she's going to suffer and die. We're not going to repeat any of that here, of course, but suffice it to say Babat's machinations are awful enough to make his own underlings uncomfortable.
Things do get better, yes — to the extent that they ever can on a show like "Lioness." However, the Joe scenes in "Sugar Land" remain some of the most jarring stuff that a Sheridan show has ever captured on camera.
John Dutton's undignified, unnerving death scene (Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 11)
John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) death is one of the most shocking events on "Yellowstone," and one that the entire back half of the final season revolves around. Despite skepticism from various parties, the death initially seems like a suicide. In "Three Fifty-Three," we see exactly how John died at 3:53 a.m. The voyeuristic flashback footage shows three mercenaries ambushing John, injecting him with a toxin that renders him helpless, and ragdolling the Dutton patriarch to the bathroom floor to stage his death as a suicide.
On paper, the opportunity to finally see just what went down is welcome, but the way the show takes care of things is deeply uncomfortable. John, the show's eternal strongman, is drugged and manhandled by three random guys while wearing an undignified combo of pajama pants and a T-shirt. The mundane, businesslike manner of it all makes for a creepy sequence that's shot in a deeply disturbing way — not unlike watching a horror movie scene unfold. This, of course, is the kind of impact a major death arguably should have, but that doesn't make the flashback any easier to watch. Many "Yellowstone" viewers hate the way John was killed off, but you can't deny that it's dramatic television.
Rip Wheeler burying John Dutton (Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 14)
The "Yellowstone" series finale did some things wrong, but it had a lot going for it, too — including one of the hardest scenes to watch in the entire series. In this case, brutality has nothing to do with it, however. Instead, the viewer's eyes might be too obscured by sudden tears to fully witness the scene.
We're talking, of course, about John Dutton's burial. At the end of the funeral ceremony, Rip opts to have a quiet moment with his dearly departed mentor and father figure, personally burying him with the symbolic shovel that's usually used to throw some dirt on top of the casket. "Today, this shovel works," Rip declares and gets to it.
It's a muted scene, one that takes its time to reveal its full sadness. Small moments like Rip's pacing and visible discomfort hint at the sheer agony he's feeling inside. He works with his own two hands to honor John, and maybe, just maybe, to channel his own grief into manual labor. He kneels down and promises to take care of Beth, and says a brief goodbye. He doesn't cry — he's Rip Wheeler, after all — but you can tell that inside, the man is absolutely wrecked. It's a great bit of acting from Cole Hauser, and brings welcome subtlety amidst the more two-fisted "Yellowstone" moments.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, struggling or in crisis, help is available.
- Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org