Yellowstone Fans Are Not Holding Back About John Dutton's Final Scene

Right off the bat, "Yellowstone" got rid of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) at the start of Season 5B, and audience members are mad at creator Taylor Sheridan for killing off the show's central figure in the manner they feel is unbecoming of the character they loved. From Reddit to X to IMDb, the majority of the show's audience seems to hate that he was assassinated and made to look like he did it himself.

"A heart attack would've been more believable. Especially after the cancer and the shooting. No way a man who survived all that would kill himself. You'd think a hitman would do a little research," scolded u/Trayew on the "Yellowstone" subreddit. "John Dutton was a fantastic character, and despite the Kevin Costner drama, he deserved a better goodbye than Yellowstone gave him," observed @AustinPlanet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many other fans made note of the behind-the-scenes drama between Costner and Sheridan, which resulted in Costner leaving the show to complete his big screen box office bomb, "Horizon: An American Saga." "Taylor Sheridan was so pissed off at Costner that he offed JD by that method???" said u/anyasolo. "This was one of the worst episodes of the entire series. Sheridan had almost two whole years of knowing Costner would be gone for the second half of the season and to come up with some reason for it on the show," camdomasky observed on IMDb. Still, a number of faithful fans think the show's doing something brilliant — and that audiences ought to be patient and see how the story pays off.