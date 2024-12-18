Yellowstone: The 5 Worst Things About The Series Finale

When one has an enormous, highly-rated TV empire as Taylor Sheridan does, a victory lap seems like a reasonable reaction to the conclusion of the mothership series. The trouble with Sheridan's triumphant back-patting is that it consumes large chunks of the plot in the "Yellowstone" finale, making audiences resent his character, Travis Wheatley, and the obvious ego-stroking Travis' presence here denotes.

During the finale, Travis sits at a table in the bunkhouse and regales the entire cast of characters with stories of life on the range. Travis is also there to offer Teeter (Jennifer Landon) a job on his ranch, during which he mocks her accent to her face in a meta nod to the confusion that Landon's head-scratching accent caused among fans. The previous episode was dedicated to making Teeter a sympathetic character in the wake of the death of her beloved, Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards), so not only does this moment turn the audience against Travis, it makes him look like a total jerk. It ends up being just one more Teeter scene that went too far.

This may be less egregious than everything that takes place during the previous episode (which features Bella Hadid playing Travis' girlfriend and several hard-partying scenes involving strip poker, booze, and pool parties), but it's still a moment of self-glorification that should've landed on the cutting room floor.