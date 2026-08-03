5 Most Frustrating Characters In Landman, Ranked

"Landman" is absolutely loaded with characters that have complicated and unique responses to their trauma, histories, and current environments. Some of them respond much more maturely to the day-to-day challenge of coping with all of this than others. When these characters take refuge in something else — whether that be sex, violence, or other such diversions — they can churn out some very irritating moments.

The worst of these incidents have turned viewers against these characters for good. But which of the 12 main characters from "Landman" are the most frustrating of the bunch? Competition for such a title is fierce, but we've narrowed down the five biggest offenders, breaking down all of the worst qualities borne by the show's most annoying characters. Here are the five most frustrating characters in "Landman."