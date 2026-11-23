5 Best Movies Like Coyote Vs. Acme
It almost never saw the light of day, but "Coyote vs. Acme" instantly became one of the most beloved Looney Tunes movies when it was finally released three years after its planned summer 2023 premiere. And in a fitting twist of irony, this tale of an underdog taking on corporate overlords that its former studio, Warner Bros., tried to erase from existence ended up outgrossing several of the movies the studio released in 2026.
With so few other feature-length Looney Tunes movies to choose from, you may have limited options to watch after "Coyote vs. Acme" if you want more toon adventures. Luckily, this is where we come in, as we have some suggestions for the best titles that share the same comic spirit. These include other family-friendly conspiracy thrillers and live-action/animation hybrids, stellar slapstick comedies, and courtroom cartoons. If you loved this underdog story with sparks of super genius, check out these movies.
The Day the Earth Blew Up
"Coyote vs. Acme" wasn't the big Looney Tunes comeback, as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig got their own lead vehicle in the form of this tribute to 1950s sci-fi B-movies in 2024. "The Day the Earth Blew Up" is also notable for being the first fully animated feature film in "Looney Tunes" history, having previously only appeared on the big screen in live-action hybrids and shorts compilations, and it was well worth the wait. Thanks to the traditional hand-drawn animation style and frenetic gag-a-minute screenplay from the team who wrote the underseen "Looney Tunes Cartoons" shorts (all the storyboard artists were credited on the script, due to how many jokes they stuffed in), it effortlessly captures the spirit of earlier adventures to the point it could be mistaken for one.
Call it a throwback at your peril, though — this is just proof that the toons are timeless and could be a further gateway drug to young audiences who want to see more of these characters only glimpsed in "Coyote vs. Acme." We listed it just below the most recent movie in our ranking of all five Looney Tunes movies, and the two films make great companion pieces as unlikely conspiracy thrillers, which all starts here when Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza) try to get a job to fix a hole in their roof caused by a UFO. It quickly snowballs into a madcap adventure, which manages to sustain its high-energy tone for 91 minutes without wearing out the audience; it's the purest attempt to translate classic Looney Tunes to the big screen, and proof they don't need a live-action crossover to thrive there.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
If we're talking about family-friendly conspiracy thrillers — with a few Looney Tunes thrown into the mix for good measure — then "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" remains the most iconic, and you can feel its fingerprints all over "Coyote vs. Acme." The 1988 blockbuster from director Robert Zemeckis was the most expensive animated movie ever made at the time of its production (partly why this hit movie never got a sequel), with the film noir pastiche breaking boundaries for the painstaking special effects that blended traditional hand-drawn animation with live action. Its visual influence can be felt on every movie that combined the two mediums in the years that followed, but it has proven to have just as much longevity as an homage to the dark classics of Old Hollywood. Films like "Coyote vs. Acme" have followed this film's lead in renovating the noir genre for a whole new generation.
Bob Hoskins' performance as private investigator Eddie Valiant is the key to the movie's enduring success — he grounds the silliness of this universe where cartoons and humans coexist, playing the material as a straight riff on "Chinatown." A grizzled, washed-up detective, he's hired to investigate Jessica Rabbit (Kathleen Turner) over theories that she's cheating on Roger with the head of the Acme corporation. It's not a straight Looney Tunes riff, with Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck sharing scenes with their Warner counterparts for the first time, and it isn't just an affectionate love letter to the golden age of animation either; it has all the comic irreverence of their best shorts, played entirely straight. It has stood the test of time.
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
How do you make today's kids care about cartoon characters who have been irrelevant for generations? For screenwriters Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the answer was simple: lean into their faded fame and take the lead from "Who Framed Roger Rabbi" by depicting them as real Hollywood celebrities who just happen to live alongside humans. "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" reintroduces the two Disney chipmunks having parted ways following the end of their TV show; Chip (John Mulaney) has left the business behind to sell insurance, while Dale (Andy Samberg) is now unrecognizable after getting CGI surgery, working the fan convention circuit alongside the likes of Jar Jar Binks and "ugly Sonic."
The pair come back together after being contacted by former co-star Monterey Jack (Eric Bana), who warns them of a trafficking organization kidnapping toons and forcing them to star in overseas bootlegs. When he disappears, the reluctant duo are left to investigate the case together and must repair their relationship while following the rabbit hole of clues. As a spiritual successor to "Roger Rabbit," another tale of a washed-up toon, 2022's "Rescue Rangers" updates the pop culture commentary for the modern era with a more meta look at the secret lives of animated characters.
Thanks to director Akiva Schaffer, who took a similar approach to music documentaries with the excellent "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," it's equal parts affectionate and satirical, without ever getting too inside baseball for Hollywood outsiders. It won't alienate younger audiences with no prior knowledge of the characters and doesn't just coast on nostalgia for older viewers who grew up with them.
Hundreds of Beavers
For one of the best attempts at capturing the relentless slapstick mayhem of a vintage Looney Tunes short in live action, look no further than the indie sensation "Hundreds of Beavers." This low-budget passion project from director-co-writer Mike Cheslik has become something of a "Rocky Horror"-style phenomenon since its 2022 premiere and is most easily described as being like Buster Keaton making a parody of "The Revenant" in the style of a Let's Play video. Cheslik's co-writer Ryland Tews stars as applejack maker Jean Kayak, who becomes singularly obsessed with getting revenge on the beavers who helped destroy his apple orchard. While attempting to catch fish to sell to a local merchant as a get-rich-quick scheme, he becomes attracted to the merchant's daughter — but is told he can only marry her if he brings back hundreds of beavers.
There's a charming homemade quality to the movie, with the gigantic anthropomorphic beavers all played by costumed actors — including director Cheslik himself — and the plot lovingly leans into the ridiculous alongside them. Jean is captured by the beavers after their two detectives, styled after Holmes and Watson, investigate his plans, for example. It operates on the same comic logic as the most beloved Looney Tunes animations, where the rules of nature, gravity, and everything else that grounds us are broken for the sake of big, silly laughs. "Hundreds of Beavers" manages to sustain its high-octane energy for its near two-hour running time, building to a climactic showdown bigger and wilder than most action movies you can think of. It's an utter delight.
Bee Movie
There are so many legal comedies we could have included on this list for your next fix of courtroom laughs, but few share the same bonkers tone as Jerry Seinfeld's bizarre passion project "Bee Movie." Thanks to 2010s internet memes, this initially forgotten, indifferently reviewed DreamWorks effort had a resurgence among Gen Z and younger millennials, building to a more sincere critical reevaluation after that initial wave of irony. Quite frankly, it's surprising that a movie with a premise this odd — a bee called Barry B. Benson (Seinfeld) sues human-owned corporations exploiting bees and their honey, all while developing a borderline-romantic friendship with a human florist named Vanessa (Renée Zellweger) — needed a wave of memes to become properly ingrained in the cultural consciousness.
For those wanting more offbeat courtroom action after "Coyote vs. Acme," the central storyline here will scratch that itch. At times, "Bee Movie" feels like a very expensive in-joke, with Barry's court case leading to Sting and Ray Liotta — both playing themselves — taking the stand to defend themselves against charges of exploiting beekind. For others, its irreverent tone manages to hide an impactful environmental message that doesn't feel like hectoring. There are no other studio animated films on this scale that feel quite as weird as "Bee Movie" does, and now that we've all adjusted to the insane premise, we can better appreciate the movie as a surreal comedy, rather than be perplexed by how it got made in the first place.