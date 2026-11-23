"Coyote vs. Acme" wasn't the big Looney Tunes comeback, as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig got their own lead vehicle in the form of this tribute to 1950s sci-fi B-movies in 2024. "The Day the Earth Blew Up" is also notable for being the first fully animated feature film in "Looney Tunes" history, having previously only appeared on the big screen in live-action hybrids and shorts compilations, and it was well worth the wait. Thanks to the traditional hand-drawn animation style and frenetic gag-a-minute screenplay from the team who wrote the underseen "Looney Tunes Cartoons" shorts (all the storyboard artists were credited on the script, due to how many jokes they stuffed in), it effortlessly captures the spirit of earlier adventures to the point it could be mistaken for one.

Call it a throwback at your peril, though — this is just proof that the toons are timeless and could be a further gateway drug to young audiences who want to see more of these characters only glimpsed in "Coyote vs. Acme." We listed it just below the most recent movie in our ranking of all five Looney Tunes movies, and the two films make great companion pieces as unlikely conspiracy thrillers, which all starts here when Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza) try to get a job to fix a hole in their roof caused by a UFO. It quickly snowballs into a madcap adventure, which manages to sustain its high-energy tone for 91 minutes without wearing out the audience; it's the purest attempt to translate classic Looney Tunes to the big screen, and proof they don't need a live-action crossover to thrive there.