All 5 Looney Tunes Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best (Including Coyote Vs. Acme)

It's been hard to be a "Looney Tunes" fan this decade. For years, it felt like "Coyote vs Acme" would be scrapped from existence altogether by Warner Bros, a decision accompanied by the gradual removal of the entire original "Looney" shorts back catalogue from HBO Max. Yes, there were more than 80 brand-new shorts produced under the "Looney Tunes Cartoons" banner, but with so many classic adventures disappearing without warning, their arrival felt bittersweet.

With "Coyote vs Acme" finally arriving in theaters and getting great reviews, we're looking back at the feature-length, theatrically released "Looney Tunes" movies and ranking them from worst-to-best. To our surprise, only five features were produced in total, three of which were released in the last five years. It's hard to believe that Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more icons have felt like such fixtures of the big screen, but that's thanks to the enduring appeal of the timeless shorts. Until "Space Jam" in 1996, the characters' only theatrical outings were via compilation movies of their greatest hits, and cameos in "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," which we're not counting for the purposes of this list.

All five movies are unique attempts to remind modern audiences of why the Looney Tunes are so beloved. Not all succeed in their goals, but they do make us wish we saw these characters onscreen more often.