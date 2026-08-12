Coyote Vs. Acme Review: 2026's Big Underdog Has Sparks Of Super Genius

I am predisposed to rooting for "Coyote vs. Acme" on account of everything this movie went through to see the light of day. Warner Bros. canceled the finished film's release for the sake of a $30 million tax write-off. That the WB execs thought they couldn't make at least $30 million off a Looney Tunes movie starring John Cena, produced by James Gunn, and written by an Oscar nominee (Samy Burch for "May December") with great scores from test audiences is not exactly a vote of confidence in those execs' competency with family films and animation.

After over a year of complaints and protests, somehow the rights got rescued by Ketchup Entertainment, an indie distributor that previously handled U.S. distribution for the nearly-canceled "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie." Now, with WB on the verge of a Hollywood-wrecking merger with Paramount, "Coyote vs. Acme" is finally arriving in theaters, and should be the surprise blockbuster hit of the summer out of pure spite alone.

Thankfully, the actual movie is worth the hype. Measuring by sheer laughs per minute, "Coyote vs. Acme" is the funniest film of 2026 so far — "The Invite" comes close and might be the year's best comedy movie overall, but that still has to pause the laughs for some of its serious moments. In classic Looney Tunes fashion — think Elmer finally killing the wabbit in "What's Opera, Doc?" — even the most earnest "we're taking this completely seriously" dramatic moments in "Coyote vs. Acme" are still inherently funny at the same time. And the film's underdog real-life circumstances only lend further resonance to its theme of persistence and its satire of all-powerful corporations. It's not a perfect movie, but what it does well, it does so well that it feels like a work of super genius.