The Complete Coyote Vs. Acme Controversy Explained

Typically, the movie-making process is somewhat simple. People come up with an idea, get financing, and make a movie so that it can be released to the general public. So what the heck happened with "Coyote vs. Acme," which was shelved by Warner Bros. before finally getting a 2026 release? Watch our video to find out, and keep reading along.

Based on a New Yorker satire article about the Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote trying to sue the fictional Acme company for selling him a bunch of junk that never worked against his nemesis the Roadrunner, "Coyote vs. Acme" casts comedy heavyweight Will Forte as Kevin Avery, a lawyer whose face frequently appears on billboards and catches Wile E.'s attention and wrestler turned actor John Cena as the Acme Corporation's lawyer Buddy Crane, with whom Kevin has history. A phenomenally fun hybrid of live-action and cartoons in the style of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and "Space Jam" and "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," "Coyote vs. Acme" isn't just good. It's great.

So why did Warner Bros. try to shove this deeply fun movie into the bin before it could ever come out? Even though interest in this particular idea goes back decades — because, per The New York Times, Ian Frazier's New Yorker entry ran in 1990 — but it floated around in development hell when Warner Bros. frequently refused to allow the Looney Tunes characters to be used. (Even then-future DC head honcho James Gunn pitched it for himself in 2015 and was turned down.) Finally, in 2022, director David Green filmed "Coyote vs. Acme" in Albuquerque, New Mexico ... and when its planned July 2023 release slot went to "Barbie" instead, the future of the film was suddenly threatened.