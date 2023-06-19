The Bee Movie But: The Bizarre Meme The Internet Buzzed Over (And Then Forgot)

The 2007 DreamWorks animated feature "Bee Movie" didn't seem like the kind of film destined to leave behind an especially rich legacy. However, nearly a decade after its release, the film would find itself immortalized in internet culture with the birth of a viral sensation.

While the film — which tells the story of a bee (voiced by Jerry Seinfeld) who grows close to a human florist (voiced by Renée Zellweger) and attempts to halt the exploitation of bee's honey – had been poked fun at across such platforms as Facebook, Tumblr, and Reddit for some time, one 2016 YouTube video changed the game entirely.

In November of that year, YouTuber Darcy Grivas uploaded a video entitled "Bee movie trailer but every time they say bee it gets faster" to his channel Avoid At All Costs. While believing that it wouldn't see much traction, Grivas was pleasantly surprised to find it spread like wildfire within a short period of time. He went on to create more "The Bee Movie But" videos with similar concepts, showcasing the movie or its trailer altered in increasingly absurd ways, usually after the word "bee" is uttered. Other fans would follow suit and create their own over-the-top "The Bee Movie But" edits in the years to follow.

Since then, Grivas' YouTube channel and his videos have been removed and the trend naturally died down as time went on. But even without Grivas' contributions, others have found their own creative ways of poking fun at "Bee Movie."