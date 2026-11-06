5 John Wayne Box Office Flops That Every Fan Has To Watch At Least Once

In 2026, John Wayne's first lead vehicle, "The Big Trail," entered the public domain, a welcome fate for a movie that spent several decades in limbo. Released in 1930, director Raoul Walsh shot his Oregon Trail adventure in an experimental format known as 70mm Grandeur film, a gloriously epic form of celluloid pioneered by the Fox Film Corporation that left critics stunned by its beauty.

Very few audiences could agree; an industry still adapting to sound had little room for other technological advances, and the Great Depression meant many theaters couldn't afford to upgrade, with only two theaters in the whole country showing it as it was intended to be seen. It was a financial failure in 1930, which relegated Wayne to B-movies until 1939's "Stagecoach," but it has maintained a strong critical reputation over the years.

A standard 35mm print of the movie was released more widely at the same time, but this differed from Walsh's preferred vision significantly, as the director didn't simply adapt the grander footage to suit a more accessible format, and it ran 14 minutes shorter. He shot many scenes simultaneously on 35mm and 70mm, with notable angle changes in several sequences (shot preference was always given to the 70mm camera), and staged dialogue completely differently. The preferred 70mm cut didn't utilize close-ups to emphasize the sweeping, epic scenery around the characters, whereas the 35mm would restage those conversations nearer to the actors' faces.

For several decades, this iteration of "The Big Trail" was the only accessible version, and it appeared that the 70mm wouldn't be restored due to damage to the original nitrate camera negatives, which were too fragile to be copied after years of decomposition. Film technician Karl Malkames spent a year building a special printer that it could be transferred to, and Walsh's intended cut was accessible again by the late 1980s.