Is John Wayne's The Conqueror To Blame For Its Real Life High Mortality Rates?

John Wayne is regarded as a Hollywood icon, though given the fact that he rose to prominence in the mid-20th century, it should come as no surprise that some of his films carry with them some problematic elements. Easily the most egregious example is 1956's "The Conqueror," which sees Wayne take on the role of the real-life former leader of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan. As if the unignorable and inexcusable use of yellowface isn't enough to sully Wayne and the biopic he regretted starring in's reputation, "The Conqueror" is also associated with high mortality rates among those who worked on it.

Much of the feature was shot in areas of the United States where nuclear testing had taken place. As noted by People back in 1980, of the 220 individuals who worked on the film, roughly 91 were diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes. Some — including Wayne himself — even died as a result, but did the "Conqueror" set actually have anything to do with it? While the number of cases isn't far off from the average numbers of the era, the age at which they developed cancer was far younger than most. Not to mention, in the year before the shoot began, 11 nuclear bombs were tested in the area.

There's no way to conclusively determine if the "Conqueror" set itself cut numerous lives short, but that didn't stop some of the family members of those potentially affected from taking action.