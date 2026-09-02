5 Worst John Wayne Western Movies, Ranked

John Wayne did make movies that are not Westerns, but let's face it: Outside of perhaps Clint Eastwood, there's no actor in history whose name is more synonymous with the genre. Most of the best Wayne movies of all time feature cowboy hats and six-shooters, so it's extremely understandable if your first mental image of the man involves a cowboy hat and his signature Western hero gait.

The thing to remember about John Wayne, though, is that the man appeared in a lot of movies. With 185 IMDb acting credits to his name, even he couldn't avoid the occasional clunker every once in a while. As such, watching a Wayne movie that you haven't seen yet can be a surprisingly risky affair.

Sure, you might stumble upon a classic that you simply managed to miss, considering his sizable back catalog. But then again, you could accidentally fire up one of the man's absolute worst Western movies ever. To avoid the latter fate, be sure to consult the following ranking of worst John Wayne Westerns ever, based on their Rotten Tomatoes score. This way, you'll have some insight before choosing titles for your next movie night.