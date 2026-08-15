The 5 Best John Wayne Western Movies, Ranked

John Wayne is synonymous with the American Western. From his early days in low-budget cowboy and outlaw pictures to his decades-long collaboration with director John Ford, Wayne became an icon of Western cinema, making dozens of films that fall into the genre.

Every longtime Wayne fan, or Western fan, has their favorite John Wayne Western. They're embedded in American culture, reaching out across decades through Wayne's distinctive voice, hard-set eyes, and strong jaw, so they all mean something to someone. But which of Wayne's many Westerns are the absolute best?

There are many worthy films to consider that didn't make this list. Wayne's final film, "The Shootist," is brilliant, as is his collaboration with Robert Mitchum on "El Dorado," his Howard Hawks collaboration "Red River," and many of the films he did with Ford, like "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon," "Fort Apache," and others. He made nearly 170 movies in his lifetime, many of those Westerns, but for us, these are the five best Western movies in the John Wayne filmography, based on the writer's preference and a consensus among critics, film historians, awards bodies, and more.