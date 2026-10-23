The Ending Of Clayface Explained

Contains spoilers for "Clayface"

Typical comic book movies end with gigantic explosions, a CG laser beam shooting into the sky, and maybe the debut of a new superhero who will get explored in a potential sequel. "Clayface," though, isn't a typical comic book movie. It's a lot closer in tone and aesthetic to body horror films or "Darkman" than, say, "Black Adam." So one shouldn't be surprised that this feature charts its own path when it comes to its ending.

That conclusion comes after a story in which heartthrob actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) scrambles to figure out a cure for his suddenly disfigured face. Naturally, he opts in to a risky medical procedure that could restructure his face. While initially successful, this operation proves disastrous and eventually ensures that Hagen's body becomes both gooey and capable of drastic transformations. In other words, he turns into the Batman baddie known as Clayface.

This character arc transpiring within the grimy streets of Gotham City is the crux of "Clayface," a movie full of both grisly scares and tragedy. However, fans of the wider DC Universe in which "Clayface" is set are bound to be curious what happens in the film's ending. Does a comics-accurate Clayface finally appear in the finale? Are there teases for Clayface (or even Batman's) future? Let's break down the ending of "Clayface" — which is certainly a bit different from conventional comic book movie finales — to get to the bottom of all these questions.