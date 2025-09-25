5 Reasons Why James Gunn's DC Universe Needs Robert Pattinson's Batman

After Ben Affleck dropped out of "The Batman," Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne dished out his brand of vengeance away from what was known as the DC Extended Universe. Matt Reeves' 2022 film wasn't connected to the mainline continuity, operating in its own pocket. However, after James Gunn took the reins of DC Studios and announced a large-scale reboot (for the most part), many wondered if Battinson would seamlessly transition into this new DC Universe. After all, he had only appeared in one movie, had no storyline ties to other films, and could have easily been integrated into whatever was being built. It would have certainly been a lot easier than the retcon hack job of the Justice League and Justice Gang in "Peacemaker" Season 2.

It soon became clear that this would not be the case, and in an interview with Rolling Stone in June 2025, Gunn confirmed that the decision for Battinson to not be included in the DCU was made by Reeves. He stated that, while there had been discussions over the status of the film behind the scenes, Pattinson's Dark Knight would exist in what fans affectionately called the Reevesverse, with the DCU set to introduce its own mainline Batman.

During a red carpet interview with Josh Horowitz of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in September 2025, Reeves reaffirmed that "The Batman: Part II" would be an "Elseworlds" film that would not be set in the continuity of the DCU, though he did say that he would be open to directing a film set in that universe. It's a bizarre set of circumstances, really, because the DCU needs Pattinson's Batman, and here's why.