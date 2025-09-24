12 Best Body Horror Movies Like Together

Body horror is a unique sub-genre featuring stories that see human bodies hideously deformed and mutilated. Most often, the grotesque elements serve as an allegory for a deeper theme, and this is true for the 2025 film "Together." A new body horror classic starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, "Together" uses body horror to explore the complicated nature of emotional intimacy.

"Together" revolves around Tim and Millie (Franco and Brie), a couple who've been together for 10 years but are struggling with their relationship. When Tim accepts a new job that will force them to relocate, Millie begins to consider ending things. That is, until a terrifying incident that sees them fall into a sinkhole, after which they begin to notice bizarre changes, with Tim physically drawn to Millie to a point where their bodies begin to merge.

More than just grisly body horror, "Together" has a sly, sardonic edge that makes it clever without being silly. Disgusting, dramatic, and jaw-dropping, "Together" is something wholly unexpected and could very well be your first taste of body horror. If it is, and you want to know what to watch next, this is a list of 12 movies like "Together" for you to queue up. But be warned: These movies aren't for the squeamish.