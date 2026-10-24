Predicting The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2027

Somehow, 2026 is starting to wind down. Though there's multiple months and several major motion pictures left in the year, it's clearer than ever there's only a finite amount of time left in the year that gave the world "You Can See Everything" and "Obsession." With that reality in mind, it's time to start looking to the future. More specifically, to examine what 2027 and its cinema scene are starting to look like. If 2026 was the year cinema finally "came back" after 2020's COVID shutdowns, then all eyes will be on 2027 to keep the momentum going. Given the stacked release schedule of 2027, there's a good chance this year will extend the cinematic goods.

However, even the most lucrative years in cinema history have their share of box office bombs. If nothing else, there should be enough new theatrical releases annually that the existence of flops is inevitable. 2027 is bound to have such releases. From afar, certain 2027 movies already seem to have deeply precarious financial prospects. The biggest potential box office bombs of 2027 are films that inspire caution from all angles.

Some of them inhabit genres that rarely yield hits. Others have been plagued by pre-release problems that won't bode well for their theatrical runs. These are just two of the endless potential reasons why certain 2027 movies seem doomed to box office misery.