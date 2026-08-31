Why The Dog Stars Bombed At The Box Office
As the massive summer 2026 box office winds down, Disney/20th Century Studios and director Ridley Scott threw one last flop into the season with "The Dog Stars." Now that the dust is settling on "The Dog Stars," inevitably, breakdowns of why this movie bombed so hard at the box office will begin taking shape, including Looper's own you can see above.
While many factors ensured it wouldn't reach the lofty box office heights of Scott's past movies, "The Dog Stars" still cratered below anyone's expectations. With only $8 million on opening weekend, "The Dog Stars" had a dismal launch for a major new release opening in 3,330 locations. The film's reported $110 million budget also means profitability is a long ways away for this cursed production.
Many problems plagued "The Dog Stars," including Ridley Scott no longer being the box office draw he once was, and post-2020 audiences not craving a title that reminded them of the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other problems like weak marketing and even the project's peculiar title couldn't have helped either.
When something goes as haywire at the box office as "The Dog Stars," there isn't just one factor that led to the financial chaos. A whole lot has to go wrong. However, one particular problem seems to have especially sealed its box office fate.
The Dog Stars suffered from lousy reviews
A Michael Bay Transformers movie or some long-awaited adaptation of a young-adult novel can withstand lousy reviews. However, grimmer adult-skewing titles like "The Dog Stars" live and die on their artistry. After all, something like "The Dog Stars" that only has a handful of action scenes and is largely built on character interactions actually has to work when it comes to its intimate drama. As that $8 million debut and C+ CinemaScore grade indicate, there wasn't much positive buzz for this project.
Anyone who Googles "The Dog Stars" now will witness a bevy of negative reviews calling the feature tedious and a massive step down from Ridley Scott's greatest works. Since these reviews often mentioned the film's punishingly grim atmosphere and not especially memorable characters, audiences reading these write-ups realized there wasn't much value in "The Dog Stars." This reception didn't single-handedly tank the movie, but they did amplify the problems that were always pestering this project.
A film like "The Dog Stars" that needed all the help it could get was only going to get further hampered by that 40% Rotten Tomatoes critics score. Such a grisly reception wasn't what the "Dog Stars" crew must've had in mind to finish up the summer. For more about why "The Dog Stars" met the fate it did, watch Looper's video above.