Why The Dog Stars Bombed At The Box Office

As the massive summer 2026 box office winds down, Disney/20th Century Studios and director Ridley Scott threw one last flop into the season with "The Dog Stars." Now that the dust is settling on "The Dog Stars," inevitably, breakdowns of why this movie bombed so hard at the box office will begin taking shape, including Looper's own you can see above.

While many factors ensured it wouldn't reach the lofty box office heights of Scott's past movies, "The Dog Stars" still cratered below anyone's expectations. With only $8 million on opening weekend, "The Dog Stars" had a dismal launch for a major new release opening in 3,330 locations. The film's reported $110 million budget also means profitability is a long ways away for this cursed production.

Many problems plagued "The Dog Stars," including Ridley Scott no longer being the box office draw he once was, and post-2020 audiences not craving a title that reminded them of the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other problems like weak marketing and even the project's peculiar title couldn't have helped either.

When something goes as haywire at the box office as "The Dog Stars," there isn't just one factor that led to the financial chaos. A whole lot has to go wrong. However, one particular problem seems to have especially sealed its box office fate.