The Biggest Mistakes The Star Wars Franchise Ever Made

Since making its debut in 1977 with the movie later known as "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," the epic space opera franchise has become one of the most successful entertainment series in the world. Over the course of the last four decades, "Star Wars" has grown to encompass a dozen feature-length films and several live-action and animated television series, alongside countless books, comics, and games. With a total box office gross in excess of $10 billion there's little denying that the franchise is a worldwide phenomenon beloved by millions of fans.

Of course, none of that means that there haven't been some missteps in "Star Wars." The series has come under a steady stream of criticism since its early days, although the negative reaction has undoubtedly ratcheted up in recent times. Everyone from series creator George Lucas to directors and writers like J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson have faced condemnation in some form or another.

Whether it's story elements of particular films or bizarre releases no one liked, plenty of "Star Wars" franchise errors have irked viewers. Here are the biggest mistakes in the series so far.