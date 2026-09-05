How Every Ring-Bearer In The Lord Of The Rings Dies

At this point, the One Ring has gone with Gollum into the fiery depths of Mount Doom. But the stories of more than half of those who bear it don't end until after it's gone. The fifth of the 10 ring-bearers on this list is Sauron, and his ending — which is worse than death – comes right on the heels of the demise of his Ring.

Sauron is the one who creates the One Ring. He pours part of himself into the Ring, and when it is destroyed, it brings his power to an abrupt end. As Gandalf says when the Ring is destroyed in "The Return of the King" (the book): "[Sauron] will lose the best part of the strength that was native to him in his beginning, and all that was made or begun with that power will crumble and he will be maimed for ever, becoming a mere spirit of malice that gnaws itself in the shadows, but cannot again grow or take shape. And so a great evil of this world will be removed."

And that's what happens right after Gollum slips into the Cracks of Doom. Sauron's power collapses. His servants become leaderless. The last we see of his spirit is when a great shadow rises up out of his fortress of Barad-dûr, stretching its arm menacingly out toward its enemies before the wind blows it away. We never see him again. However, there is a hint of his final fate in the beginning of "The Silmarillion," which says, "But in after years he rose like a shadow of Morgoth and a ghost of his malice, and walked behind him on the same ruinous path down into the Void."