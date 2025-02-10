The Lord Of The Rings: Are Harfoots Hobbits?

Hobbits are synonymous with Middle-earth. They are the half-pint heroes of "The Lord of the Rings," while "The Hobbit" is literally named after one of them. But when it comes to earlier stories from J.R.R. Tolkien's world, Hobbits don't show up. The earliest iteration we get of the Halflings is in Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series, and even then, they're called Harfoots, not Hobbits.

So, are Harfoots Hobbits, then? Or are they something else? The answer, as is often the case with Tolkien's complex and nuanced world, is both. Part of the answer is the semantics of it all (an area that the Oxford professor loved). Technically, you can say yes, Harfoots are Hobbits. However, not all Hobbits are Harfoots. This is because the Harfoots are one of three Halfling "groups" that eventually coalesce to create the Hobbits we know and love from "The Lord of the Rings."

The prologue to "The Fellowship of the Ring" explains that early in the Third Age, the Hobbit ancestors live further east, but over time, they migrate westward. The passage also states, "Before the crossing of the [Misty Mountains] the Hobbits had already become divided into three somewhat different breeds: Harfoots, Stoors, and Fallohides." So by the time Harfoots are a thing, the term "Hobbit" is also in use, with a Harfoot considered distinct from one of the other two main ancestral branches of the Hobbit family tree. So if a being is called a Hobbit, they might also be a Harfoot — or they could be a Stoor or a Fallohide. Make sense? Good.