What Happens To Sauron At The End Of The Lord Of The Rings Is Worse Than Death

Sauron is the big baddie of J.R.R. Tolkien's universe. Yes, Morgoth is the ultimate villain for much of the earlier source material of "The Silmarillion," but in the end, the author spends much more time developing and chronicling the rise and fall of Morgoth's successor, the Dark Lord 2.0, i.e., Sauron. That rise ends abruptly at the end of "The Lord of the Rings," when Gollum meets his own unexpected death, slipping into the Cracks of Doom and bringing the One Ring with him down into the fiery inferno.

The Ring melts, and that's it, right? No more Sauron? Kind of. The thing is, Sauron doesn't actually die. Instead, he's reduced to—gasp!—irrelevance.

In "The Return of the King" book, Gandalf explains Sauron's fate in more detail right before the Lords of the West march on the Black Gate to confront (and distract) Sauron from the final stage of Frodo's quest. In the dialogue, the Istari says if the One Ring is destroyed, "[Sauron] will lose the best part of the strength that was native to him in his beginning, and all that was made or begun with that power will crumble." It goes on to address what will happen to Sauron, himself, saying, "he will be maimed for ever, becoming a mere spirit of malice that gnaws itself in the shadows, but cannot again grow or take shape. And so a great evil of this world will be removed."

When the One Ring is cast into the fires of Mount Doom, Sauron doesn't die. He becomes an unimportant anonymity. It's a fate worse than death for a domineering immortal spirit that has spent millennia amassing power and trying to rule the fate of others.