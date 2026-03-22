Where The Hunt For Gollum Movie Fits In Tolkien's Lord Of The Rings Timeline

Expect plenty of buzz when "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" releases in theaters in late 2027, with Andy Serkis back to direct the film (and play Gollum, of course). Some of his "Lord of the Rings" co-stars are also in the mix to possibly return as several of the characters we might see in the movie. Indeed, the list of characters who could come back is fairly extensive, partly because of the time period "The Hunt for Gollum" is set in — essentially, between "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" movies.

That's right, this isn't like Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" series, which takes place thousands of years before Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy. Also, if you're being technical, "The Hunt for Gollum" will probably overlap and run parallel to "The Fellowship of the Ring" part of the time, too. A lot is going on here, for sure. The good news is that there's a decent amount of literary source material from J. R. R. Tolkien that Serkis, Jackson, and the rest of the crew will theoretically use to stitch a story together.

Let's break down the timeline, look at the source material the new movie will pull from, and take a step back and see if this idea really has the legs to go the distance (or not).