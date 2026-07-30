The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 - Everything We Know So Far

"The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" Season 1 premiered in September 1, 2022, and ran all the way through October 14. Season 2 followed a similar pattern, with its first three episodes dropping on August 29, 2024 and the season finale being released on October 3 of that year.

The two-year production cycle of the series seems to be holding up with Season 3, as well, though the release schedule is somewhat different this time. The first four episodes of the season will arrive on Prime Video slightly later than the first two seasons premiered, all on November 11th, 2026. From that point on, the series will follow a somewhat unconventional schedule, with Episodes 5 and 6 launching on November 18th. The last two installments of the eight-episode season will be released on November 25.

This means that the whole series will be streaming in just two weeks, which is obviously good for those who don't want to wait to see how things play out. However, for those who have been looking forward to a more traditional serialized release format, this system might be slightly disappointing. This particular schedule choice may potentially have something to do with the season's narrative, which could focus on movie-length "two-parter" stories.