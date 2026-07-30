The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 - Everything We Know So Far
J. D. Payne and Patrick McCay's Amazon Prime Video show "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" has been remixing the events and themes of Middle-earth's Second Age for two seasons now. With Season 3 fast approaching, things are moving closer and closer to the basic setup of the Middle-earth we know from "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit."
Granted, the narrative is still very far removed from the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's best-known stories. But fans will continue to find many familiar figures on the show, and even some characters who aren't quite so familiar have eventually turned out to be fan-favorite heroes and villains — just take a look at how the show handled the Stranger's (Daniel Weyman) transition to Gandalf and the revelation that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) is Sauron. But what, exactly, do we know about the secrets of the upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" Season 3? Let's take a look.
When will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 be released?
"The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" Season 1 premiered in September 1, 2022, and ran all the way through October 14. Season 2 followed a similar pattern, with its first three episodes dropping on August 29, 2024 and the season finale being released on October 3 of that year.
The two-year production cycle of the series seems to be holding up with Season 3, as well, though the release schedule is somewhat different this time. The first four episodes of the season will arrive on Prime Video slightly later than the first two seasons premiered, all on November 11th, 2026. From that point on, the series will follow a somewhat unconventional schedule, with Episodes 5 and 6 launching on November 18th. The last two installments of the eight-episode season will be released on November 25.
This means that the whole series will be streaming in just two weeks, which is obviously good for those who don't want to wait to see how things play out. However, for those who have been looking forward to a more traditional serialized release format, this system might be slightly disappointing. This particular schedule choice may potentially have something to do with the season's narrative, which could focus on movie-length "two-parter" stories.
What's the plot of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3?
The finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 confirmed the Stranger's (Daniel Weyman) identity as Gandalf. Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) Halbrand disguise has been blown, while key heroes have retreated to what will be known as Rivendell. Several major races have lost important figures too: Sauron has killed Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Durin III (Peter Mullan) has fallen against the Balrog, and the orcs fatally turned against Adar (Sam Hazeldine).
This is where things stand for Season 3, which will start a few years after the sophomore season's ending. The big thing that fans can expect to see is the War of the Elves and Sauron – a major conflict between the forces of good and evil. This is where Sauron finally puts all that ring-making training to good use by forging the One Ring and going full Dark Lord on Middle-earth. With the lord of Mordor putting everyone else on notice, things are tense and armies are on the move.
This being "The Rings of Power," there will almost certainly be a fair few curveballs along the way, especially since we're still a long time removed from the events of "The Lord of the Rings." Still, it appears that the plot of Season 3 will finally enter a stage where several important cards are fully on the table, and the lines between good and evil are starting to resemble the ones drawn in J.R.R. Tolkien's best-known work.
Who's starring in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3?
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has always had a massive ensemble cast, and Season 3 is no exception to the norm. However, with some departures, a time skip, and a whole bunch of new faces, there has been something of a shake-up.
The usual suspects returning from Season 2 include Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Daniel Weyman as Gandalf, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn, Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, Ben Daniels as Círdan, and Ciarán Hinds as the mysterious Istari known only as the Dark Wizard.
New arrivals for Season 3 are many, and the characters they play are interesting. "Stranger Things" star Jamie Campbell Bower enters the fray as Galadriel's partner Celeborn, Eddie Marsan is the ambitious dwarf Thráin, Andrew Richardson will portray Isildur's brother Anárion, and Adam Young plays the benevolent orc Marnûkh. Zubin Varla will play the almost certainly villainous future Ringwraith Khamûl, and — amazingly enough — Simon Pegg is in the mix as the voice of the Balrog. There are still a few "Lord of the Rings" characters that "The Rings of Power" Season 3 needs to introduce, but this is already a solid group of newcomers who should stir the pot very thoroughly.
Who's directing and writing Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3?
When "The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power" Season 3 and its major time jump were confirmed in February 2025, it was also confirmed that showrunners and co-executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are again handling story duties, with a writers room that they had already put together ahead of the renewal. The writers on board come from a diverse range of shows past and present, including "Stranger Things," "Industry," "The Great," "The Crown," and "Fairy Story."
As you might suspect, the directors attached to the season are all veterans of huge period and fantasy productions. "Shōgun" helmer Charlotte Brändström and "The Wheel of Time" director Sanaa Hamri both return from Season 2, with Stefan Schwartz from "The Boys" joining behind the camera as a newcomer to Middle-earth.
Is there a trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3?
The teaser trailer for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" dropped on July 24, offering many tantalizing glimpses of things to come. The bulk of the trailer revolves around Sauron's rising power and his efforts to make the One Ring, while copious shots of Charlie Vickers' villain confirm that he has definitely entered his "ominous armor and spiky headwear" era. We also see glimpses of new characters like Celeborn and Marnûkh.
The overall tone of the trailer is that of war and conflict. All semblance of Sauron's benevolent Annatar and Halbrand disguises are gone, and the mysteries and treachery of bygone seasons have given way to open hostilities and preparation for brutal battles. In other words, Middle-earth is going through some very dark times. How dark? The viewers will see for themselves when "The Lord of the Ring: The Rings of Power" Season 3 arrives on Prime Video on November 11, 2026.