5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Shards

This article contains discussions of addiction and sexual assault.

If you love soapy, heightened teen dramas starring a bunch of people in their early 20s, you probably love "The Shards." This FX series was created by showrunner extraordinaire Ryan Murphy and author Bret Easton Ellis, the latter of whom is the mind behind modern classics like "American Psycho" and "The Rules of Attraction." It's actually sort of wild, considering how much Murphy loves 1980s kitsch and aesthetics and Ellis's attachment to the decade, that the two haven't teamed up before. Now they have for "The Shards," adapted from a semi-autobiographical but highly fictionalized novel of the same name released by Ellis in 2023 about his senior year of high school in Los Angeles in 1981.

"The Shards" boasts an all-star cast that includes Mike Flanagan regular Igby Rigney as Ellis himself during his senior year at the prestigious Buckley school, Homer Gere (yes, Richard's son) as the enigmatic new student Robert Mallory, pop singer Hayes Warner as Bret's girlfriend Debbie Schafer, Cindy Crawford's daughter and actress Kaia Gerber as popular girl and study body president Susan Reynolds, and Graham Campbell as Thom Wright — the football team's star quarterback and Susan's boyfriend. Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley round out the main cast as Debbie's deranged parents Liz and Terry Schaffer, and recurring and guest roles are played by familiar faces like Ivy Wolk, Jordan Roth, Dot-Marie Jones, Anthony Ramos, and James Wolk (no relation to Ivy), just to name a few.

So what should you watch next if you love "The Shards?" We've got some ideas. From other intense teen dramas to a high school detective series to a show adapted from a classic teen movie, here are five shows to check out if you like "The Shards."