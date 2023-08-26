Veronica Mars: Where Was The Show Actually Filmed?

"Veronica Mars" might be set in the fictional California beachside town of Neptune, but it was shot in a very real West Coast location — it just wasn't Hollywood.

In an oral history of the cult classic series that ran in Vanity Fair in 2019, the cast and crew discussed the fact that Neptune, home to the titular Veronica (Kristen Bell) — a teenage detective who helps out her investigator dad Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni) thanks to her savvy and quick thinking — was created in San Diego, rather than in Los Angeles. As Vanity Fair put it, this gave this gritty, deeply personal show some distance from Hollywood, and it gave the cast a chance to bond in an environment where they could really feel free to relax after long days of shooting.

"It's always nice when there's not that Hollywood vibe that can kill the on-set charm," Tina Majorino, who played Veronica's friend and tech whiz Cindy "Mac" Mackenzie, told the magazine. Francis Capra, the actor behind gang member turned ally Eli "Weevil" Navarro, agreed, saying that he and the other boys on set had plenty of fun: "It was paradise to me. Jason [Dohring], Teddy [Dunn], Percy [Percy Daggs III], and I all relocated to the same apartment complex. It felt like we were at college or a resort."