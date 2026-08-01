5 Classic Teen Movies That Are Unwatchable Today

Not all teen movies are created equal. For every stone-cold classic teen film — think "Clueless," "10 Things I Hate About You," and "Mean Girls" — there's one that seemed really fun at first but maybe hasn't aged all that well. What do we mean by that, exactly? Nobody sets out to make a movie that doesn't "age well," but as society evolves, we sometimes sit down, take stock, and understand that there are some jokes that shouldn't be told and lines that shouldn't be crossed ... making those movies sort of unwatchable.

Of course, that sounds extremely serious when we're talking about teen movies, but it certainly applies: teen movies are typically about young people crossing boundaries and breaking taboos, and some of them just don't hold up all that well decades down the line for a variety of reasons. Does that mean nobody should ever watch them again? No, of course not! All that it means is that, going into any one of these movies, you should have some awareness that basically none of this egregious stuff would fly anymore. As far as these five teen films are concerned, they just don't hold up to scrutiny as standards change ... from inappropriate relationships to gross jokes to reprehensible stereotypes and jokes.