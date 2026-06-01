5 Reasons Why Euphoria Season 3 Failed

This second point is, sort of, related to the "long delay" issue — which is that, between Season 2 and Season 3 of "Euphoria," everybody in the cast got obscenely famous. Consider, if you will, that Season 2 of "Euphoria" concluded in February of 2022. Between then and Euphoria's Season 3 premiere on April 12, 2026, the cast's profiles all pretty uniformly rose.

Hunter Schafer, for one, appeared in buzzy projects like "Mother Mary," "Cuckoo," and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," and Sydney Sweeney became a household name thanks to super-successful films including "Anyone But You," "Immaculate," and the massive 2025 box office hit "The Housemaid." Zendaya — who won two Emmys for "Euphoria" before that delay — proved she could balance hugh franchises like "Dune" and "Spider-Man" while also delivering absolutely killer performances in independent fare like Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers" and Kristoffer Borgli's "The Drama." Jacob Elordi shone in films like "Saltburn" and became the first "Euphoria" cast member to get a freakin' Oscar nomination thanks to his turn as Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." (Alexa Demie didn't get a lot of play between seasons, which feels criminal. She's so talented! More people should book her!)

By the time "Euphoria" Season 3 actually dropped, it sort of felt like none of the actors needed the show, meaning that the energy of most scenes indicated that nobody really wanted to be there. (Elordi, in particular, seemed to shoot the vast majority of his scenes just with his on-screen wife Sweeney or alone, making it seem like the series could only book him for a week or so.) Sam Levinson couldn't have seen this coming, but as he's proven, he doesn't have a particularly strong vision.